West High’s 2022 track and field season is all about building for the future.
At Saturday’s Wolf Pack Relays, held at Steve Lopez Stadium on the West High campus, the Wolf Pack freshman-sophomore boys were the team champions in their division, outscoring 10 other teams with a score of 114, well ahead of second-place Pleasant Grove (92) of Elk Grove and third-place St. Mary’s (84) of Stockton. The Wolf Pack frosh-soph boys were also the top local team in the competition as they collected four gold medals and three silver medals.
West High sophomore Cameron Williams won both the 110-meter hurdles (15.85) and the 300 hurdles (43.58), and freshman Jonathan Hupman won the 1600-meter run (4:53.70). West also won the 4x400 relay (3:43.28).
Freshman Yosef Poblano placed second in the 100-meter dash (11.55), and sophomore Xavier Cardona Renshaw was second in the long jump (19-7½), and West placed second in the 4x100 relay (45.10).
Kimball’s freshman-sophomore boys placed fifth (59) overall.
In the freshman-sophomore competition the Kimball girls placed fourth (55) out of 11 teams, and West placed fifth. Pleasant Grove High (155) was the top team. The Jaguars’ top competitors included sophomore Kalia Wyatt, second place in the 100-hurdles (20.11); sophomore Hailee Uecker, second in the pole vault (7-0), and Andrea Lomeli, third in the 1600 meters (6:27.89).
West’s top athletes were freshmen Jocelyn Martinez, third in the 300 hurdles (58.60) and Aida Millar, third in the triple jump (27-7½). West also placed second in three relays, including the 4x100 (55.26), the 800 sprint medley (2:20.06) and the 4x400 (4:45.31), and the 4x400 relay (4:45.31).
In the varsity girls competition, Kimball High placed fifth (58) out of 11 teams and West placed 11th (7), with Foothill High of Pleasanton the champion (133). Top competitors from the local teams were Kimball High junior Rania Asad, winner of the 400-meter run (1:00.57), and Kimball junior Tiffany Williams placed third in the 300 hurdles (52.61). West’s top competitor was senior Roselyn Lazum, placing fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
Kimball High placed eighth (37) out of 11 teams in the varsity boys competition and West placed 11th (11). Pleasant Grove (98) was the top team. Kimball High senior Rafael Lomeli won the 1600-meter run (5:13.51).
Wolf Pack Relays
Saturday, Steve Lopez Stadium, West High
Varsity boys
Pleasant Grove 98, Enochs 93, Edison 90, Foothill 69, California 64, St Mary’s 54, Bret Harte 43, Kimball 37, Galt 18, Vallejo 12, West 114000 distance medley relay - 6, Kimball, 13:16.93.
4x100 relay - 6, Kimball, 46.61.
800 sprint medley relay - 6, Kimball, 1:52.74.
4x400 relay - 5, West, 3:56.31.
110 hurdles - 8, Vincent Dang, Kimball, 25.20.
400 - 4, Travis Marieiro, Kimball, 54.36.
100 - 8, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 11.75.
300 hurdles - 7, Timothy Miles, West, 46.49.
1600 - 1, Rafael Lomeli, Kimball, 5:13.51. 5, Abraham Ramos, Kimball, 5:48.21. 6, Jose Salas, West, 6:18.15. 7, Jacky Owerfeldt, Kimball, 6:37.57.
High jump - 7, Ekam Hundal, West, 5-6.
Long jump - 5, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 19-3¼.
Varsity girls
Foothill 133, Pleasant Grove 113, Bret Harte 70, St Mary’s 64, Kimball 58, California 51, Edison 26, Enochs 20, Vanden 13, Tokay 8, West 7.4000 distance medley relay - 4, Kimball, 15:51.99.
4x100 relay - 5, Kimball, 53.77.
800 sprint medley relay - 6, Kimball, 2:10.59.
4x400 relay - 4, Kimball, 4:30.10.
100 hurdles - 5, Tiffany Williams, Kimball, 19.92. 8, Zykerionnah Williams, Kimball, 21.55.
400 - 1, Rania Asad, Kimball, 1:00.57.
100 - 5, Rania Asad, Kimball, 13.09.
300 hurdles - 3, Tiffany Williams, Kimball, 52.61. 6, Zykerionnah Williams, Kimball, 54.53.
1600 - 6, Anna Reese, Kimball, 6:35.98. 7, Tiffany Carrillo, West, 7:17.06. 8, Cielo Pena, Kimball, 7:45.65.
Pole vault - 4, Roselyn Lazum, West, 8-0. 5, Samantha Fernandez, Kimball, 7-6.
Long jump - 4, Rania Asad, Kimball, 15-6.
Freshman-sophomore boys
West 114, Pleasant Grove 92, St Mary’s 84, Foothill 69, Kimball 59, Tokay 49, Enochs 35, Vallejo 31, Bret Harte 23, Edison 16, California 10
4000 distance medley relay - 4, West (Xavier Soria, Caleb Cosme, Jonathan Hupman, Joshua Ferrer), 12:26.58. 6, Kimball (Benjamin Marquez, Ty Kawano-Wilson, Ethan Karthikeyan, Aaron Urtiaga) 13:01.26.
4x100 relay - 2, West (Xavier Cardona Renshaw, Yosef Poblano, Cameron Williams, Joseph Ramos Fortes), 45.10. 4, Kimball (Myles Nunn, Preston Nunn, Jermaine Nance, Ryan Velasco), 47.36.
800 sprint medley relay - 4, West (Clarence Shavers, Joshua Ferrer, Leonel Moreno, Joseph Ramos Fortes), 1:48.34. 5, Kimball (Jermaine Nance, Jaden Espinoza, Christopher Chavez, Juan Saavedra), 1:52.89.
4x400 relay - 1, West (Joseph Ramos Fortes, Yosef Poblano, Leonel Moreno, Xavier Cardona Renshaw), 3:43.28. 4, Kimball (Juan Saavedra, Ryan Velasco, Chance Smith, Ethan Karthikeyan), 4:03.84.
110 hurdles - 1, Cameron Williams, West, 15.85. 4, McKye Valdez, West, 19.77. 8, Ty Kawano-Wilson, Kimball, 20.89.
400 - 4, Joseph Ramos Fortes, West, 55.73. 6, Leonel Moreno, West, 56.76. 7, Clarence Shavers, West, 57.60.
100 - 2, Yosef Poblano, West, 11.55. 4, Xavier Cardona Renshaw, West, 11.68.
300 hurdles - 1, Cameron Williams, West, 43.58. 5, McKye Valdez, West, 48.30. 8, Marcel Bovell, West, 49.14.
1600 - 1, Jonathan Hupman, West, 4:53.70. 8, Andrew Rozales, West, 5:29.16.
Freshman-sophomore girls
Pleasant Grove 155, Bret Harte 96, Foothill 67, Kimball 55, West 52, St Mary’s 41.5, Tokay 36.5, Enochs 20, Vallejo 14, California 12, Edison 5
4000 distance medley relay - 4, Kimball (Chloe Andrus, Jaden Cherry, Lilah Macur, Andrea Lomeli), 15:36.52.
4x100 relay - 2, West (Jazeline Ayo, Amber Li, Nicole Sweet, Rianna Quiruz), 55.26. 7, Kimball (Janai Jackson, Zackhya Jaynella Feliciano, Jaden Cherry, Amaiya Williams), 57.56.
800 sprint medley relay - 2, West (Amber Li, Nicole Sweet, Jazeline Ayo, Rianna Quiruz), 2:03.68. 8, Kimball (Kathryn Payba, Lindsay Nguyen, Laure De Vergnette, Jane Phan), 2:20.06.
4x400 relay - 2, West (Jocelyn Martinez, Jaylene Martinez, Jazeline Ayo, Rianna Quiruz), 4:45.31. 4, Kimball (Amaiya Williams, Khloe Sengchareune, Zackhya Jaynella Feliciano, Avery Rodda), 5:06.43.
100 hurdles - 2, Kalia Wyatt, Kimball, 20.11. 4, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 20.38.
400 - 7, Jaden Cherry, Kimball, 1:09.84.
300 hurdles - 3, Jocelyn Martinez, West, 58.60. 6, Jaylene Martinez, West, 1:00.97. 7, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 1:02.82.
1600 - 3, Andrea Lomeli, Kimball, 6:27.89. 4, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 6:29.86. 8, Lilah Macur, Kimball, 7:32.60.
Pole vault - 2, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 7-0. 8, Khloe Sengchareune, Kimball, 5-6.
Long jump - 5, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 13-4.
Discus - 6, Makayla Pelesasa, West, 59-11. 8, Alondra Perez, West, 50-3.
Triple jump - 3, Aida Millar, West, 27-7½.
Shot put - 5, Makayla Pelesasa, West, 24-11¼. 6, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, West, 20-2¼. 7, Alondra Perez, West, 20-2.
Pole vault - 6, Xavier Soria, West, 8-6.
High jump - 4, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 5-4. 6, Cameron Williams, West, 5-0.
Long jump - 2, Xavier Cardona Renshaw, West, 19-7½. 3, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 19-5½. 4, Chance Smith, Kimball, 19-4. 6, Preston Nunn, Kimball, 18-5.
