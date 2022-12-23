U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist Second Class Kyle Colmenares was recently selected as the Sailor of the Year for the United States Indo-Pacific Command Joint Intelligence Operations Center.
LCDR J.J. Arnold, executive officer of the Navy Element of the Joint Intelligence Operations Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, announced the award earlier this month, citing Colmenares’ extraordinary leadership, teamwork and professional performance.
“Petty Officer Colmenares is a highly admired, invaluable member of my team, and his outstanding work speaks for itself,” Arnold wrote in notifying Colmenares’ parents, Joseph and Maria Colmenares, of the award.
Colmenares attended Freiler School and is a graduate of West High. He was previously awarded the Joint Service Achievement Medal with a Gold Star and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving aboard the USS America amphibious assault ship.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.