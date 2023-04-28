David Neal Hickman, West High Class of 2020, was among the presenters when Ripon College in Ripon, Wis., held its Spring 2023 Catalyst Day on April 19.
Held each fall and spring, Catalyst Day is designed to showcase Ripon College's Catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the junior-level collaborative capstone. Throughout the day, attendees had the opportunity to watch teams of students present problem-solving projects that tackle worldwide issues.
Hickman participated in a presentation in Bear Auditorium, Farr Hall, titled "Cooling Towers and Going Green for the Stream: Improving Quality and Temperature of the Kinnickinnic River."
He and fellow students Caitlin Marsch, Mason Radish and Maggie Searles described how storm water runoff is causing increased water temperatures and endangerment of organisms in the Kinnickinnic River. They described how cooling towers and initiatives to go green can decrease water temperature and create a better aquatic environment.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.