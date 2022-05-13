Cadets in the West High Air Force JROTC program showcased their skills and were acknowledged for their accomplishments during the program’s first Pass in Review parade ceremony Friday afternoon at Steve Lopez Stadium.
Maj. Archie Roundtree, USAF (ret.), the senior aerospace science instructor at West, said the ceremony had been planned before the pandemic but had to be put on hold until the school returned to in person instruction.
“The whole purpose of the ceremony is to give the commanding officer a chance to review the cadet in a formal parade situation,” Roundtree said. “This is the capstone of a fantastic year for the cadets.”
The cadets have been active holding a September 11 flag retreat, a special Veterans Day ceremony in November attended by Rep. Josh Harder and at a formal Air Force inspection the cadets received an “exceeds standards” rating, the highest they could achieve.
“Just bringing everything together and seeing currently all 143 of our cadets in one formation and marching together was something great to see,” Roundtree said.
Friday’s parade had all the cadets on the football field displaying their marching and drilling skills.
Awards were announced for cadets and then they marched along the track passing Roundtree and other guests in the stands in review.
He said the entire event was planned and put on by the cadets. The ceremony also gave on opportunity for family and friends to see their efforts.
“An opportunity, most importantly, for the parents. The parents came out, they got to see their sons and daughters in uniform, got a chance to see them receive awards and got a chance to them march around the field and apply and execute the skills and some of the things they’ve learned and go home and talk about on a regular basis,” Roundtree said. “It was just great bringing the cadets, the parents and the community together in one place to show the benefits and effects of the JROTC program.”
Cadets had been working on the ceremony for several weeks during class and after school, coordinating movements of all 143 cadets into one unit.
“I was extremely pleased and extremely proud of how the planned, setup and executed the entire event, I couldn’t have been more proud,” Roundtree said. “It’s great to see them apply what we’ve taught them and what they’ve learned in a place like this in the pass and review ceremony.”
He said it took a lot of planning to be able to coordinate the movements of all 143 cadets together.
The JROTC program is expected to reach more than 200 cadets for the 2022-23 school year. Roundtree said the number of cadets currently in the program has more than doubled since he began 3 years ago.
Cadets have been active in the community attending events and volunteering, garnering more 1,800 community service hours this school year.
“That’s the great thing about JROTC, it’s the application. It’s not just marching, it’s just not drilling, it’s the leadership aspect and the life-lessons that they’ve learned as part of the program. An appreciation for community service, an appreciation for giving back,” Roundtree said.
