West High Air Force JROTC cadets remembered the sacrifices and lives lost in the September 11 attacks 21 years ago and honored the flag during the 2022 West High School 9/11 Remembrance Retreat ceremony Friday afternoon at the school flagpole.
The retreat ceremony is when the U.S. flag is lowered at the end of the day.
Cadets gathered around the flagpole angling with dignitaries from the Tracy Unified School District and city government for the ceremony led by a color guard.
Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang was the guest speaker remembering the sacrifices of fire and law enforcement personnel as they responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center towers.
The West High orchestra played as cadets lowered and folded the flag before it was carried off.
West High FFA members placed a memorial wreath in honor of the victims of the attack.
