West High alumni returned to their campus to share their accomplishments and career paths with students as they joined together again for the first Alumni Celebration and Career Day on Friday.
Nearly 100 alumni ranging from the first graduating class in 1996 to recent 2021 graduates spoke to students in their classes about their time at West High and since.
The inaugural event was organized by teacher Tom Haim, principal’s secretary Audrey Harrison, and bilingual paraprofessional Irma Contreras as the school celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Haim and Harrison had been talking about the possibility of hosting a gathering of alumni for some time.
“This is my 27th year at West and Audrey has been here 21 years and we’ve seen so many amazing students pass through and we’re in touch with some of them. They’re doing amazing things, and we thought: West High is turning 30 years old. It would be incredible this year to make this day happen,” Haim said.
“We also wanted to really do that for our community. We thought especially to put it out there, what West High has accomplished over the years for the Tracy community and most importantly for our kids, our students to see mentors, alums of all different ages and to hear from them, ask questions and really have that guidance and just that perspective.”
Planning for the event began in August as organizers reached out to alumni, which included a diverse crowd of recent graduates to four from the first graduating class.
Among the alumni that returned were brothers Jason Pease, a 2002 graduate and Jeremy Pease, a 2006 grad, who spoke in Babette Adkin’s world history class telling of their time at West and their career paths since.
Jason, a regional fitness director for Crunch Fitness said he and his brother wanted to come back and talk about the different paths they took from the same school.
“Were excited to be here today. We really just wanted to come back and talk about our journey. Jeremey’s and my journey, while we both did the same high school, are very, very different,” Jason said. “We kind of ended up in different places through very different avenues and really wanted to share those.”
After thinking he wanted to be a physical therapist, he switched his major over to fitness and eventually to fitness management. He talked about all the different jobs he had that led him to his current management position.
“Really when I was here that was kind of my journey. I wasn’t really great at one specific thing, I did a lot of individual things — leadership, I played sports, took all the GE classes and all the regular classes — I really enjoyed being a teacher’s aid and helping the teacher in there. That really kind of blossomed and kind of created my career in college,” Jason said.
Jeremy told the students that ever since he was a student at Williams Middle School he knew he wanted to be a civil engineer and was part of West High’s Space and Engineering Academy.
He said he bounced around several colleges and an internship while he was finding his niche that led him to the tech world. Currently he is a manager of sales operations at the cyber security company CrowdStrike in Sunnyvale.
He said as his career path changed he found himself learning new things.
“Learning definitely doesn’t stop after high school and college, if anything it’s more adaptive than it is here,” Jeremy said. “In high school and college you have the same curriculum, you know what you’re up for, in the working world I have to figure out what I need to know and learn that myself, go out and get it myself.”
A student asked if there was anything the brothers regretted not doing in high school and Jason said he made sure he was active during his years at West.
“We kind of did the whole gamut. I played sports three of the four years, leadership the fourth year, had fun with socialization and getting out there and stuff like that. Did the prom thing, we just kind of enjoyed our time here. Went to basketball games, dances, we enjoyed it. We never felt like anything was too corny or too ridiculous, so we tried everything and participated and had fun with it. Looking back I think we both had a very good time,” Jason said.
After both their stories were told Jason told the students to follow their hearts on what they want to do.
“(I) didn’t know what I wanted to do until I got into college and found the niche through there. Jeremy knew what he wanted to do since he was in the eighth grade and then when he got to college and got out it kind of switched for him as well,” Jason said.
“Career paths don’t have to be defined right now. I think there is a lot of pressure to figure out what you want to do and do it and I think you can look at both of us and realize you have time. You’ve got time to figure it out. … What you get drawn to and what you’re passionate about is really what you should go after.”
The brothers said it was important to return to the campus and tell their path to students.
“We just wanted to share the story so that you guys know what you want to do today might not work out and that’s ok. And if you don’t know what you’re doing now that’s ok as well because there is going to be something that drives you towards that,” Jason said.
“I think there is a lot of pressure in society to have your side hustle and make your Instagram money and to do this and to do that, and it’s not true. There’s plenty of time to figure it out. There’s plenty of opportunities to go be successful and it’s just the skill sets you learn here — studying, hard work, dedication, interpersonal skills, communication — those are what’s going to pay off in the future.”
Haim said he was very happy how the first Alumni Celebration went.
“The excitement from colleagues , the excitement from staff and the excitement from alumni and just a great energy and most importantly great excitement and interest from current students,” Haim said.
West High Class of 2013 alum and current teacher at the school Rogelio Bravo read the day’s announcement over the school intercom. Haim said Bravo often read the announcements when he was a student.
“Welcome back West High alumni, hope you’re reminiscing some of those memories from the past 10, 20, 15 years or so. It feels good to give back to the school we came from,” Bravo said. “There’s a famous saying that ‘We are a product of the people around us and the people we come across,’ and it feels good to give back. If you see any West High alumni say hi to them and welcome them back and say it is so good to see them.”
Haim said he hopes to be able to have the alumni gathering being a fixture, either once a year or every other year as schedules allow.
“It’s a lot that goes into it, and it would be amazing to make it once a year. but definitely at least every other year,” Haim said. “I’ve already heard from teachers and other alumni that found out about it that now want to come so I think our numbers would just grow.”
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.