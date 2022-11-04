West High students and staff celebrated the memories of departed family and friends during Tuesday’s Dia de los Muertos art show at the school’s art gallery.
For several years West High art teacher Alex Nelson has arranged the show, which features drawings, paintings, paper art and sculptures as part of the display, which also includes a traditional ofrenda, an offering placed in an altar to commemorate the souls of people who have died.
“It’s multi-departmental so we do projects in my class specifically for this gallery show in that we use imagery from Dia de los Muertos like the calaveras, skull artwork, which is probably the most popular, as well as flowers and all kinds of other things,” Nelson said.
The program has grown over the past 5 years and at one point had an evening reception open to public. Nelson said it became difficult to organize and he went back to a program for students during the school lunch periods.
“It attracts more of the students. We have a huge Hispanic population here at West High and I think it’s great to accommodate their cultural needs and definitely warrants it for today’s celebration.”
In addition to the ofrenda and artwork on display the program featured dance and musical performances, an opportunity to paint skulls on rocks, face-painting skulls with floriculture and music, with Spanish class students contributing to the effort.
While student artwork is part of the display the main ofrenda has contributions collected over the years from different people, including a parent support group.
“So they bring in some of the materials, some of the stuff is hand-made by the students as well, but as far as the ofrenda, that is mostly recycled materials from years past that we just keep collecting to make it bigger and better,” Nelson said. “This is at least 4 weeks of setup in that art gallery, but I think it’s amazing because we transform that entire space into a completely cultural experience.”
Nelson said many of the students observe Dia de los Muertos with their families and have brought their experiences to the display at West.
“Lots and lots of families do participate in their own small ofrenda or altar piece at home,” Nelson said. “Students practice this celebration at home which is great because that translates into the gallery show that we have here, and they bring that creativity and some of those ideas — stuff that we would have never known unless kids have that input they get from home from grandparents or whomever is at home influencing their own celebration.”
Nelson he hopes to bring the Dia de los Muertos back each year and see it grow.
“For me personally this is a huge deal. Every year I try and go bigger and add new things so it’s not the same thing each year. But at the same time we definitely want to adhere to the traditional cultural celebration of Dia de los Muertos. So this is not Halloween. This is a cultural celebration. I want to keep it that way, keep it as authentic as possible. Not only for the students who are amazing, but also for the families we have here and anybody in the community who wants to come check it out.”
