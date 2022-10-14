A pumpkin patch, carnival games and petting zoo were some of the attractions at the annual West High FFA Fall Festival Saturday morning at the school gardens. FFA members manned a petting zoo featuring a horse, turtle, chickens, goats and a rabbit for visitors to see while other students ran carnival games for children complete with prizes. A visitor could get pumpkin form the pumpkin patch and decorate it before leaving the festival. The Fall Festival is a fundraiser for the school’s FFA program and their activities through the year.
