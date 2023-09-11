West High Air Force JROTC cadets held a September 11 remembrance to honor the lives lost in the terror attacks as city leaders offered a message of hope among the memory of the ashes.
West High Cadet Maj. Briana Rodriquez opened the remembrance saying they were going to honor the flag and the principles for which it stands as they marked the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon building and a hijacked plane that crashed in rural Pennsylvania.
”To some, the American flag is perceived for less than what it is, many look at it as a box of stars and a row of alternating red and white stripes. But our flag bears much more power and significance than what many people may realize,” Rodriquez said.
The remembrance included a retreat, a ceremonial lowering of the flag at the entrance to the West High campus.
Tracy Unified School District officials were joined by city and county leaders including Tracy Chief of Police Sekou Millington who addressed the crowd gathered to remember the losses.
“We gather here on this September 11, this day of remembrance, because we were forever changed, our United States is ever changed,” Millington said. “Today will be forever etched into our collective memories, our nations memories — actually everyone around the world — as a day of sadness and a day of tragedy.”
Millington said he wanted to send a message of hope to those gathered as they remembered the attacks on our country.
“As we remember that tragic event on that fateful day it’s essential that we also consider the positive takeaways that can inspire especially the youth here today and the future generations,” Millington said. “We must recognize resiliency, unity and the strength that emerge from the ashes of 9-11.”
He said the attacks taught us that the power of unity could overcome fear and loss.
“On that day different races, religions, nationalities became irrelevant as people all around the world stood back and looked at the tragedy and devastation and fear that hit New York,” Millington said. “Firefighters, police officers, first responders, ordinary citizens and our military displayed extraordinary courage risking their lives to save others. This spirit of unity serves as a reminder that we are stronger together, that we must stand together regardless of our differences.”
He ended his address calling on the young people gathered to commit to making the world a better place with compassion and tolerance.
“It is true we must never forget the lesson learned on 9-11 to ensure such an event is never repeated. Our young people must also learn about the importance of tolerance, understanding and open dialogue in a world sometimes divided by fear and prejudice. They must understand the consequence of extremism and the need to counter it with knowledge, empathy, compassion and with love,” Millington said. “May we honor the memory of those we lost on 9-11 by continuing to build a world characterized by unity, resilience and unwavering hope.”
A cadet color guard lowered the flag which was standing at half-staff and folded it while Rodriquez told the crowd the significance.
“Throughout history, our flag was waved through night, and day, under the same skies battles were fought, lives were lost, and wars were won. Though many hope to obtain the kind of freedom we have, others attempt to strip it away. It was on this day, 22 years ago, our country truly felt their pull,” Rodriquez said. “On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attacked the towers, and in doing so, they attacked all of us, as individuals and as a nation. They were under the impression they could tear us apart with their terrorism, but instead, we grew stronger, because ‘these colors don’t run.’ Meaning, we Americans are not cowards, and our country will never fade or wash away, because we have tough, strong-willed men and women defending us, molding our flag into what it is, and ensuring our nation's safety.”
Earlier in the morning at 5:46 a.m., South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews across the city lowered flags to half-staff outside their stations and observed a moment of silence in remembrance when the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
