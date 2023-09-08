Homecoming season kicks off in Tracy with the West High Wolf Pack next week as they prepare for their game against the Millennium High Falcons.
The Wolf Pack starts their Pixar movies themed homecoming with a powder puff game on Monday at 7:15 p.m. at Steve Lopez Stadium.
Homecoming royalty will be introduced during a night rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the crowning during halftime of Friday’s varsity game.
Downtown will fill with blue and gold as the Wolf Pack march in their homecoming parade at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The action turns to Steve Lopez Stadium as West hosts the Millennium High Falcons at 7 p.m..
The Kimball High Jaguars will celebrate homecoming the next week with a road trip across the country in their “Jags on the Go” theme.
Their trek begins with a night rally of skits and performances where they will announce the homecoming king and queen along with their royal court at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jaguars will host a Homecoming Carnival instead of a parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the school parking lot before facing the Dublin High Gaels at 7 p.m. in Don Nicholson Stadium.
A homecoming dance from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. wraps up the Jaguars activities.
The Millennium High Falcons will tune into their favorite music channel for the “MHS Eras Tour 2023” homecoming during the last week of September.
The activities begin on Sept. 27 with the Millennium High powder puff game at 6:15 p.m. The one-hour running clock game will have the king and queen crowned at halftime. Discover Charter School will have their first-ever powder puff game at 5:30 p.m. with a crowning of their royalty at halftime.
The Tracy Learning Center will take to the streets for a parade through downtown at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 with different music-themed floats.
The Falcons will face the Kennedy High Eagles of Richmond at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at West High’s Steve Lopez Stadium and Millennium wraps up festivities with a homecoming Barbie themed dance from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The Tracy High Bulldogs will celebrate their favorite days during their “THS Through the Holidays” themed homecoming.
The Bulldogs kick off the action with a powderpuff football game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept 25. At Wayne Schneider Stadium.
A night rally filled with skits, music and dance performances ending with the homecoming royalty being crowned will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs will show their school spirit with a parade through downtown Tracy at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. The Bulldogs then host the Lincoln High Trojans at Wayne Schneider Stadium at 7 p.m.
Mountain House High will have their homecoming in mid-October.
The Mustangs will have a Blockbuster Movies theme with a parade on Central Parkway from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by their homecoming game against Ceres High at 7 p.m. and a homecoming dance on Saturday.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.