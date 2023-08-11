West High students crossed the red carpet as they returned to campus for the first day of the new school year Monday morning.
Students were cheered on by members of the Leadership class who formed a tunnel on either side of the carpet to greet students as they arrived.
Students across Tracy Unified, Jefferson, New Jerusalem and Banta school districts all returned to class on Monday for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Lammersville Unified School Districts headed back to their classrooms last week.
