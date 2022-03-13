West High senior Kyler Hickman was presented with the National Football Foundation, Sacramento Valley Chapter, Scholar-Athlete Award for 2021 at the foundation’s banquet on Sunday at Ridge Golf Course in Auburn.
Hickman was among 34 high school and five college athletes honored at the banquet. Hickman earned the award by maintaining a 3.8 grade point average at West High, including a 4.0 GPA in his senior year.
Hickman is a member of West’s football and wrestling teams, and plans to continue competing in athletic while studying finance in college. He has yet to confirm which college he plans to attend.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.