The West High Wolfpack capped a week of activities with a night rally on Oct. 13 and parade through downtown Tracy as the homecoming season in Tracy came to end with the Wolfpack’s celebration.
West High’s music-themed homecoming featured, a powder puff football game, a football game between staff members and a series of the spirit day. Leading up to a night rally under blacklights in the school gymnasium on Oct. 13.
The rally featured dance performance from different clubs and the introduction of the senior homecoming royal court.
On Friday the wolfpack showed their school spirit with a parade through downtown Tracy and the day ended with a football game against the Lodi high Flames.
West high seniors Joshua White and Sonia Mora were crowned king and queen of homecoming during halftime of the game.
