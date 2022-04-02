West High junior Kalila Shrive has reached yet another pinnacle in her wrestling season, gaining All-American status as the winner in her class at the National High School Coaches Association 33rd Annual High School Nationals, held Friday through Sunday at Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia.
Shrive won five matches in a row in the 160-pound bracket, including two first-period pins (0:48 and 0:40) in the first two rounds and a second-period pin (3:40) in the quarterfinals. She beat Briana Araujo Batista of Gonzales, La., on a 7-2 decision in the semifinals, and defeated Stella Steigler of Orange, Va., on a 5-2 decision in the championship match.
Shrive adds the national championship to her California Interscholastic Federation state championship and Sac-Joaquin Section championship. Her wins this past weekend put her at 39-1 for the season.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.