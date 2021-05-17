San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced a dead bird in the Ripon area tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first activity of the virus in the county this year.
The district’s mosquito-borne disease surveillance program made the discovery recently in a dead wild finch.
In a statement, Aaron Devencenzi, district public information officer said,” This is the first find of WNV activity in San Joaquin County for 2021. With warm weather, mosquito populations will continue to increase, leading to an elevated risk of WNV in humans.”
With the virus detection the district will increase adult mosquito control activities.
The district urged residents to take precautions against West Nile virus and other mosquito-transmitted disease.
• Remove all sources of standing water that could support mosquito development.
• Use an insect repellant with active ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
• Avoid spending time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, dawn and dusk, especially the first two hours after sunset.
• Where long sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
• Keep mosquitoes outside with tight fitting screens on doors and windows.
Large mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes can be reported to the district at www.sjmosquito.org or 982-4675 or 1-800-300-4675.
Dead birds can be reported to 1-877-968-2473 or www.westnile.ca.gov.
