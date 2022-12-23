Community Medical Centers Tracy Grant Line will be able to distribute Christmas presents to its clients this year thanks to the efforts of College Bound Academy Program, a West High group that held a toy drive and chose the local medical clinic as the beneficiary.
West senior Tracy Coria Esquivel, president of College Bound at West High, and other students from College Bound, collected more than three-dozen unwrapped toys and delivered them to Community Medical Centers local clinic, which serves low-income families and uninsured patients, on Dec. 12.
Tracy said that College Bound works across high schools in Tracy Unified School District and other districts, giving students the opportunity to help each other with college applications, financial aid and college resumés.
“We also like to do a lot of community service and giving back to the community because that’s something they value a lot, and so we decided to do a toy drive for the holiday,” she said.
“We picked out this medical center because we know that most of the patients have Medi-Cal, lower-income families, so we really want to give back to them so they can have a good holiday as well.”
She said that after she put out the word among College Bound students the donations started coming in.
“Everyone contributed something.”
CMC Tracy Grant Line Manager Alma Villeda said the clinic was pleased to be able to offer something to its clients for the Christmas season.
“We are very happy, very grateful they chose Community Medical Centers. We’ll be very happy giving them out to the little ones,” she said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.