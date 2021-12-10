West High’s Air Force Junior ROTC program gained top marks following the Air Force JROTC Western Region director’s recent evaluation of the local unit.
West Air Force JROTC advisor Major (ret.) Archie Roundtree said that the unit earned an overall assessment of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest rating attainable, following the Nov. 17 visit from Colonel (ret.) Ben Young, director for Region 4 out of Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery Ala.
“They come in and review all aspects of the program,” Roundtree said, adding that this is the first time the five-year-old West unit has been evaluated by the regional command. “They were supposed to visit us last year, but because of COVID they weren’t able to come.”
The cadets make their presentation to the regional director, who will evaluate details of the unit like presentation of cadets, uniforms and the cadets’ practices for keeping and storing all of their gear.
The unit is also evaluated on its planning and organizing of events that the West High AFJROTC participates in. That includes presentation of colors at school events, participation in community events and parades, and organizing big events like a Sept. 11 ceremony at West High and a Veterans Day event in Steve Thornton Gymnasium on Nov. 10.
Roundtree said the he and Senior Master Sergeant (ret.) John. S. Morris supervise the program, but all activities are organized and executed by the 141 cadets at West High. That’s what impressed the regional director.
“Headquarters wants to see that cadets are actually taking ownership of the program. A good example would be like with our Veterans Day ceremony,” Roundtree said.
“They implemented and executed the whole program from start to finish. The key thing is they’ve taken ownership. They know how to manage a project. They know how to coordinate with the various agencies from top to bottom and they know how to execute it once that time comes.”
Both the Sept. 11 and Veterans Day events were community events that included participation from local dignitaries, including 10th District U.S. Representative Josh Harder, the guest speaker at the Veterans Day event, as well as Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Brian Stephens and San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools Troy Brown.
Cadet Major Seymour Cornel narrated the Veterans Day program, and five cadets honored each branch of the service in a POW/MIA ceremony. They included Cadet CMSgt Kyle Vernon (Army), Cadet Capt. Timothy Miles (Marine Corps), Cadet Maj Valery Rincon (Navy), Cadet Capt Dallin Silcox (Air Force) and Cadet Lt Col Carli Turner (Coast Guard).
“They were fortunate in that the inspection took place right after the 9/11 ceremony and the Veterans Day ceremony, so those events were fresh in the evaluator’s mind and they could actually see the video and talk to the principal and talk to everybody involved and see how the cadets were actually implementing the goals of the JROTC program,” Roundtree said.
He added that the West unit showed resilience by staying active during COVID-19 restrictions that kept students off-campus for most of the 2020-21 school year, and then they returned in August to form an active, disciplined unit that could plan, organize and execute two big community events.
“Even with COVID, what they went through last year, being remote and being confined to the home and not being able to be at school, it’s an amazing feat that they could come back for the 3 months prior to the inspection and end up with such a high rating, ‘Exceeds Standards,’” Roundtree said. “They put in a tremendous amount of hours and a lot of work and it really paid off.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
