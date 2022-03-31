Kiara Blanchard met the coaches from Cal Poly when she was playing under-14 travel ball, and assistant coach Gina Vecchione, aka “Coach Puppy,” made an immediate impression.
“She was just so energetic, it just brought me in,” Blanchard said, adding that a visit to the San Luis Obispo campus convinced her.
“Once I finally got there it was love at first sight.”
Her experience includes playing outfield at third base for four years on the Wolf Pack varsity team, which has been supportive since she first arrived as a freshman. She said that seniors on that 2019 team, including Kimberly Morreira, Jalen Ervin and Alexandra Naraval set the tone for the team.
“They were all seniors, and they all got scholarships as well,” she said. “It was just great to have them as mentors. They were all kind. It helped me grow as an athlete and helped me become more of a leader that people see today.”
Now she tries to set the same example for upcoming players.
“I feel like I’m more a big sister, someone they can talk to. Someone they can look up to and say, I want to be able to come up to that level.”
At West High she has been part of the school’s Space and Engineering Program, and in addition to playing softball at Cal Poly she plans to study architectural engineering or business.
