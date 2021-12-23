West High’s wrestlers made a strong showing at two tournaments over the weekend.
At the Morning Star Invitational at Los Banos High on Saturday junior Robert Lopez placed second in the 126-pound class, winning three matches, including a 9-0 major decision, a second-period pin in the quarterfinals (2:40), and an 8-3 decision in the semifinals. He faced Robert Ornelas of Clovis High in the final and lost on a 5-2 decision.
Senior Kyler Hickman (220) lost in the quarterfinals on a 10-2 major decision, won on a first-period pin (1:53) and an 8-2 decision, and then lost by pin in the third-place match.
Wrestlers competing at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville included junior Kalila Shrive, taking third place in the 161-pound class. She won three preliminary matches, all by pin, to earn the top seed in the bracket, and won her first-round match on a second-period pin (2:24) before losing to Ruby Rodriguez of Toppenish, Wash., the eventual champion, in the semifinals. Shrive won another on a second-period pin (4:00) and won the third-place match on a 16-1 technical fall.
Junior Isabel Garcia-Lule took fifth place in the 102-pound class. She won on a third-period pin (5:23), lost on a third-period pin (5:42), won three matches in a row including a second-period pin (3:41), a 9-2 decision and a first-period pin (1:58). She then lost on a 7-4 decision and won the fifth-place match by forfeit.
