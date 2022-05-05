A West High teacher was arrested last week on suspicion of sex crimes with minors after Tracy Police learned that he had been in an inappropriate relationship with a student at the high school.
Police arrested Jordan Musa Dajani, 30, at his home in Modesto shortly after the school resource officer at West High learned about the relationship on April 25. Tracy Unified School District immediately placed Dajani on administrative leave, and Tracy Police Detective Brian Azevedo, who specializes in crimes against children, investigated the case.
Police say that Dajani engaged in illegal and inappropriate relationships with two student victims, one from West High School and one from Grace Davis High School in Modesto. Dajani was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of sodomy with a person under 18 and oral copulation with a person under 18.
Police learned of a third relationship with a student, but determined that the student was an adult at the time of the alleged incidents. Police note that Dajani was a teacher at Davis High from about 2015 to 2017 and started teaching at West High in 2017.
Investigators from the Modesto Police Department have joined Tracy Police in following up on the case. Anyone with information should contact Detective Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334. For incidents that occurred in Modesto, contact Modesto Police at 209-552-2470.
