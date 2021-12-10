West High’s wrestlers brought home a collection of medals from their tournaments this past weekend.
Micah Viloria claimed the gold medal in the 113-pound bracket at the Rod Gaines Invitational at Tokay High on Saturday. Viloria won three matches, including a 15-0 technical fall, a pin and a 7-0 decision.
His teammate Robert Lopez won the bronze medal in the 126-pound class. Lopez won with two consective pines before he lost on an 8-2 decision to Stagg High’s Jose Gonzalez, who would go on to win the gold medal. Lopez then won the third-place match with a pin.
Also on Saturday, West’s girls competed at the Bristow Brawl at Atwater High. Junior Kalila Shrive won gold in the 160-pound class. Also competing was Isabel Garcia-Lule, who placed second in the 106-pounnd class.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
