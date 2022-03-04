Editor,
I just finished reading Cynthia Cabanayan’s letter in the Feb. 25 issue (Your Voice, page 7).
In my opinion, Ms. Cabanayan’s response to Ms. Snider’s letter could have been better spent answering her initial inquiry, which would be to explain EXACTLY what the Tracy Community Advocates advocate for, what is their mission statement and who is it that they represent.
I am the Board of Supervisors’ appointed representative for District 5 (including Tracy) to the Commission on Aging and am not aware of any positive work the Tracy Community Advocates have done for Tracy seniors, or for its general population. I would be happy to learn more about the group and their contributions to our well-being. Possibly, Ms. English, or another member could provide us with this information.
Lastly, it is counterproductive to engage in school-yard name calling and is especially odious coming from the someone who is championing this organization.
Fran Block, Tracy
