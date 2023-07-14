Edtior,
The pandemic is over according to the CDC. We really haven’t had traditional Fourth of July celebration since it began. No fireworks, smaller parade route, not to Lincoln Park, no throwing candy from vehicles during the parade, no fly-bys, no sky divers, no activities in Lincoln Park.
WHY? I have been told that the new Tracy population will not support it, there are insurance issues, there is nowhere to set off the fireworks, the Tracy Chamber has no money for the parade, the new parade organizers cannot go to Lincoln Park because it is out of their jurisdiction.
The parades are mostly commercial or political entries. It was always great to see the Veterans, the high school bands, the Scouts in the parade, also the patriotically decorated floats and automobiles from the different churches and clubs.
Why is it that the Tracy Lions Club can do their annual Breakfast and no other service organization, like the Rotary Club, Kiwanis, Elks, Moose, and other service organization who used to sponsor booths selling cold drinks or food or provided some game to play cannot participate? The chamber charged for the setup of each booth. Part of the profits would help support the chamber. I understand that the Chamber pays concessioners to come in.
Years ago, Dena Fagundes and her crew used to work long hours organizing the Fourth of July event. There were dunking booths, bands, singers, dances, talent competition, Miss Tracy Contest, and hot dog, watermelon, or pie-eating contests. These events would bring people to the park. I guess most traditions have gone.
I spent many a Fourth of July in Lincoln Park selling linguica for the Rotary club when I was not being dunked in the dunking booth for the chamber.
Stephen Ridolfi, Tracy
