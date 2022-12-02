Editor,
Adlai Stevenson in a speech in 1952 during the height of McCarthyism told his audience what patriotism ought to be:
"True patriotism ... is based on tolerance and a large measure of humility. There are men among us who use 'patriotism' as a club for attacking other Americans. ... That betrays the deepest article of our faith, the belief in individual liberty and equality which has always been the heart and soul of the American idea. … (I)ntolerance and public irresponsibility cannot be cloaked in the shining armor of rectitude and righteousness. Nor can the denial of the right to hold ideas that are different - the freedom of man to think as he pleases."
Oscar Wilde, the famous 19th century English writer stated that "patriotism is the virtue of the vicious." What Wilde meant is that when patriotism is taken to an extremist and fanatical end, it is used to justify hatred, bigotry and criminal conduct.
It seems that Wilde's definition of patriotism is the type of patriotism prevalent in our country these days rather than the benevolent and compassionate form of patriotism espoused by Stevenson. Why? Because it's easier to hate a person who thinks, looks or acts differently from you. Because it's easier to call a person who does not agree with you a "traitor" and "un-American" instead of exerting an honest intellectual effort to reason with that person so as to achieve a middle ground to live together in social harmony. It's because you want to be the winner so you can call the other person the loser, not realizing that today's winner can easily become tomorrow's loser. This isn't patriotism. It's the death knell of life, liberty and happiness - the death of America and for what it has stood for the last 246 years.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
