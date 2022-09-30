Editor,
Many of us saw the Wizard of Oz as children and can remember one of its favorite lines when Dorothy says to her dog Toto: “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore.”
Whether or not you’ve seen the movie is irrelevant. More importantly, the line has become a popular metaphor to describe that moment of bewilderment, when one realizes things are drastically different than expected.
As I sat in attendance of my first city council meeting last night (Sept. 20), I found myself having difficulty processing what was taking place. Was I somewhere where issues are brought to light for the betterment of our city? Or was I perhaps in Oz, for the filming of a new game show, titled, “Total Disarray,” where chaos rules and anything goes.
To listen to multiple individuals from the public address the mayor and city council with nothing more than cleverly disguised upcoming campaign-political smears, was frankly very disheartening. I don’t have a rule book or etiquette guide to the City of Tracy Council meetings, but definitely know it felt inappropriate.
But the most important take away from the night was this: time dedicated for nonsense is time taken from what truly matters. I’ve called Tracy my home for almost 40 years, and quite certain we can and should do better than that. There will always be differences in opinions at any city council meeting. But that should not correlate to a “three ring circus,” in Oz-like environment.
Jason Freeman, Tracy
