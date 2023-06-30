Editor,
It is becoming painfully obvious in June to anyone who follows the news closely that Joe Biden is the most corrupt and dishonorable president in American history.
Earlier this month, a highly reputable IRS whistleblower testified to Congress that Joe Biden sat in a room – blocks from the White House – while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official.
The younger Biden told Henry Zhao, who worked for the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy and who had deep ties to Chinese military intelligence:
“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment (for money) made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
My, my, my, the Biden Crime Family leaders sure can get testy.
Within 10 days of Hunter Biden’s message, a CEFC subsidiary sent two payments totaling $5.1 million to accounts linked to Hunter Biden. The Bidens have received tens of millions of dollars from China – and every American should be asking one question: Why did they pay you Joe?
If the Bidens didn’t have the Mafia-like loyalty of the Democrat Party, a national press corps that defends the Democrat Party, a corrupt Justice Department and an equally corrupt FBI, they’d be spending their last days in Levenworth, where they belong.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
