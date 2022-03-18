Editor,
I get it now. It took me about 10 seconds to figure it out. Ms. Alice English writes a letter to the Tracy Press stating how she and her ethereal group "Tracy Community Advocates" are going to save the City of Tracy and all its citizens. Then two of her whiney minions answer letters which were written to question just what exactly we were being saved from.
Lo and behold, Ms. English announces in the March 11, 2022, edition that she is going to be running for City Council. In the meantime, Mayor Nancy Young states that she sees Tracy thriving in recovery.
How are the citizens of Tracy supposed to know who to believe and what to think? An opportunist telling us we are a mess and the mayor stating that Tracy is the best place in California to live. Politics ... what a nightmare. The only thing I can say for sure is that I will be watching Ms. English's campaign very closely and I will stand behind her, fighting her every step of the way.
Denise Snider, Tracy
