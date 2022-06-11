Adrienne Barreras and Mathew Duran of Tracy have announced the birth of their son, Israel Aiden Duran. He arrived on May 17, weighing in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins sisters Reyna Duran, 8, and Jasmine Duran, 6, and brother Daniel Duran, 1. Also welcoming him are grandparents Julian Barreras and Arcelia Soto of Tracy, Tony and Esther Duran of San Jose, and great-grandparents Aurora and Vicente Barreras of Tracy, and Sally Esparza of San Jose.

