Editor,
We live in the same town (city now) and yours stinks but mine does not. How can that possibly be? We live in the same town. What makes my town smell good at the same time that yours smells bad. Surely it is not a miracle!
What is my secret?
I was/am hoping that you would like to know. (It’s not my deodorant) That would be too easy. Then we could just buy it. It is the mantra of our culture; if we just had more money to buy more stuff and we would happy. (And the town would smell better)
Every day I get up and try my best to do the tasks that I am assigned and the ones I said I would I do. In addition, I look for opportunities to help others by smiling, waving, opening doors, picking up trash and letting in cars that seem to want the space in front of me more than I do.
My town is filled with helpfulness and it makes the town around me smell good.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
