Teams from Lammersville Unified School District were the top competitors this past Saturday at the 37th Annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad, Division B/C, event, hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education at McNair High School in Stockton.
The Wicklund Elementary School Black team took first place in the Division B (middle school) competition, and was one of four LUSD schools to finish in the top five. The Mountain House High Blue team took first place in Division C (high school).
Students from eight districts and 37 schools, including charter and private schools, participated in the Science Olympiad, including 24 Division B teams and 13 Division C teams. Students received medals and the top-scoring teams received trophies.
In addition to the awards for the top five teams in each division, eight teams, including Wicklund Black and Mountian House Blue, will represent San Joaquin County at the NorCal State Finals next month, with the date to be announced.
Science Olympiad tournaments are rigorous academic interscholastic competitions that consist of a series of individual and team events for which students prepare during the year. The competitions follow the format of popular board games, TV shows, and athletic games. These challenging and motivational events are well balanced between the various science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers, and technology. There is a balance between events requiring knowledge of science facts, concepts, processes, skills, and science applications.
The Science Olympiad continues this weekend when the elementary school division competes at McNair High.
37th Annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad
NorCal - Only one team per-school can represent San Joaquin County at the state competition.
Division B (middle school)
First Place: Wicklund Elementary School - Black, Lammersville Unified School District (NorCal)
Second Place: Peter Hansen Elementary School - Gold, Lammersville Unified School District (NorCal)
Third Place: Peter Hansen Elementary School - Green, Lammersville Unified School District
Fourth Place: Sebastian Questa Elementary School- Ruby, Lammersville Unified School District (NorCal)
Fifth Place: Elkhorn Elementary School - Gold, Lodi Unified School District (NorCal)
Division C (high school)
First Place: Mountain House High School - Blue, Lammersville Unified School District (NorCal)
Second Place: Tokay High School - Purple, Lodi Unified School District (NorCal)
Third Place: Franklin High School - Chlorine, Stockton Unified School District (NorCal)
Fourth Place: Mountain House High School - Silver, Lammersville Unified School District
Fifth Place: Lodi High School - Red, Lodi Unified School District (NorCal)
