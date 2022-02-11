Editor,
Congratulations to Dr. Ameni Alexander, J.D., Ph.D., upon his election as president of the Tracy Unified School District’s board of education. My hope is that Dr. Alexander, who ran as an educator in the 2018 election, and who holds masters and doctorate degrees in public administration, plus a bachelors degree in political science, and a full Juris Doctor law degree, will be the voice our community needs to improve our city’s schools.
During last year’s turmoil over re-opening schools during the pandemic, I had hoped that Dr. Alexander – with his background in public administration, as an educator and as an attorney – would lend his expertise to the board’s discussions.
Unfortunately, during the two public meetings that I “attended” (via Zoom) last year, Dr. Alexander never took part in any of the discussions. In fact, the only time he spoke up was to second motions by other board members – one of which was to approve the minutes of the previous board meeting.
I don’t know if Dr. Alexander has been a classroom teacher here – his LinkedIn profile only shows that he had a long career as an AC Transit bus driver – or if his children attend Tracy public schools.
However, and despite a lack of hands-on classroom experience as a teacher in Tracy, I hope that Dr. Alexander’s abundance of other experience, as an attorney as in his two decades as an accredited public administrator, will help improve our schools and improve the educational experience of our students.
David Jackson, Tracy
(0) comments
