Williams Middle School art teacher Nick Kerin wanted to create the ambiance of an art gallery reception for the latest art show in the school’s library.
“The whole idea is to share your art and be celebrated. It’s really fun,” Kerin said. “I used to do art shows myself and the whole joy was bringing my family and showing them this big night of mine.”
Paintings, drawings and sculptures were on display and the school’s musicians had their own corner of the library to perform during the Williams Middle School Art Show, making it more than just a showcase for the visual artists.
“We had a singer up there who was so nervous but sang so beautifully,” Kerin said. “The whole place got quiet and it was super cool. They all listened to her sing and applauded.”
The show became a tradition at Williams shortly after Kerin arrived to teach social studies 11 years ago. He had earned an art minor in college, so he asked if he could teach just one period of art. As long as there were no extra expenses involved the school gave him the go-ahead.
“I used computer paper and pencils, and now Mr. Romo (Principal Miguel Romo) supports it so much and the art shows have been so great. Now I teach three art classes, two social studies classes right now. He’s given me a great budget and the kids are able to use paint and we have all the supplies and I’ve put together the art show out of the budget. It’s really grown into something pretty special.”
The school shut down the show for a couple of years when COVID-19 restrictions prevented gatherings, but last year Kerin started it up again. This year the show drew entries from 58 students.
“We have a ton of talent here in my art classes,” Kerin said. “I wish more had done it but we’ve got a lot of great work and I think this will keep building into something bigger and better.”
He noted that it isn’t an art contest, but Suzanne Spragge, owner of The Stained Canvas on Central Avenue, donated some gift certificates, one for each grade level, and the San Joaquin County Office of Education offered to provide two scholarships for a 3-day art camp for a sixth-grader and a seventh-grader.
Kerin figures art is part of a well-rounded education.
“It’s so important for the kids. We have less and less electives,” he said. “Art is their favorite class for 90% of the kids.”
“They get to relax and create and that’s so important because when they don’t have that they have six periods of just work, work, work. They don’t see it as work when they get into art. They want to work more and more, take it home, do more.”
