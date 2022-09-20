Hundreds of people filled 10th Street and Central Avenue to sample wine and enjoy entertainment at the Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll Saturday evening.
The Tracy City Center Association sold 1,200 tickets for the event -- where attendees could sample a variety of wines and sparkling wines poured at 24 downtown business locations – and estimates that about 2,000 people came to downtown to participate in the festivities.
Food trucks, live bands and DJs provided some of the entertainment at the wine stroll which was held in conjunction with the Artwalk at the Grand theatre Center for the Arts.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.