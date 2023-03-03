Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt at 1888 W. 11th Street honored six local art students last week in the shop’s Ninth Annual City-Wide Art Competition Awards Night on Feb. 22.
This year shop owners Bob and Adele Bloch recognized artists from Susie Kim’s art classes from West High and Kimiko Azama art classes from Kimball High.
The artworks all focused on Menchie’s as their theme, portraying the company mascot in their works. Bob Bloch said that while they’re on display customers tend to assume that someone from the Menchie’s corporate marketing department.
“We send them into corporate and show them what they do,” he said, though the contest, now in its ninth year, is a way to get people interested in the local business. About 2,800 votes were cast by the shop’s customers to select first, second and third place entries in the traditional (hand-drawn) and graphic (computer generated) categories.
First place in the graphic category was West High senior Alan Sanchez Aguilar. David Parra Guillen, a junior at West High, was second, and Valerie Garcia, a freshman at West High, was third.
Joseph Acosta, a senior at Kimball High, placed first in the traditional category. Elisi Taufalele, a junior at Kimball High, placed second and Natalie Abogado, a freshman at Kimball High, placed third.
They all receive gift certificates good at Menchie’s.
On hand for the presentation of certificates was a group of local dignitaries, including Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis, Tracy City Councilman Dan Evans, Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Robert Pecot, San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, Fatima Ureño from Congressman Josh Harder’s office.
