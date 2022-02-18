With almond blossoms here spring’s not far behind

It’s blossom time in the growing number of almond orchards throughout the Tracy area, and the pink and white blooms should reach their peak by next week.
At least that’s the information the folks who operate the Almond Board of California over in Modesto are providing to those interested in gaining the best view of the annual blooms.
The Almond Board reports:
“Almond orchards occupy one million acres in California, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so every year, from mid-February to early or mid-March, the countryside in Northern and Central California dresses up in delicate white and pink flowers. The last week of February is the ultimate time.”
The Almond Board continues:
“When the almond petals fall on the ground, they create a tender blanket, which locals call ‘the valley snow.’ This phenomenon happens in early or mid-March. In addition to gorgeous pictures of the blossoms that you can share with your friends, the smell of the almond trees is no less impressive.”
The Almond Board says growers are working harder at protecting bees with a new five-point pollination plan. Expectations of not-too-long ago that new varieties of almonds will be completely self-pollinating haven’t panned out, and importance of bees in orchards of all varieties has regained acceptance.
Almond-blossom devotees interested in gaining their almond-blossom fix are pointed by the Almond Board to Durham in the Sacramento Valley and Ripon in the northern San Joaquin Valley. But Tracyites don’t have to drive even the short hop to Ripon to gain a close-up view of almonds in bloom. There are more than enough orchards bursting with pink and white petals on our doorstep.
As in all of California’s almond-growing areas, bloom-watchers are asked to park on the shoulders of rural roads to snap the inevitable photos from their vehicles, and not invade the orchards themselves, in autos or on foot.
And just to add an educational component to our almond-blossom report, here courtesy of the Almond Board, are “five fun facts about California almonds.”
• California produces 80% of the world’s almonds.
• The trees need cool winters and hot summers to grow. Which is why California’s Mediterranean climate is so perfect.
• An almond tree can take from 5 1/2 years to start producing nuts. A mature tree can produce almonds for up to 25 years.
• We may eat just the nuts, but the hulls are useful, too. They can be used for livestock feed, animal bedding or burned as biomass fuel.
• Almond milk isn’t some hipster trend. They were using nut milks as early as Medieval Europe.
Just remember that a headline which appeared almost annually under a photo of almond blossoms on the front page of the Tracy Press, announced that almond blossoms are “the harbinger of spring.”
The Oxford Dictionary: “A harbinger is a person or thing that announces or signals the approach of another.” That almond blossoms do very nicely, and colorfully, this time of year. And cherry blossoms won’t be far behind.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email shm@tracypress.com.
