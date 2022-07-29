For Tracy’s J.J. Jones, the bumps and bruises picked up on the West High football field have proven to be invaluable lessons on his journey towards the National Football League.
Coming out of a small market, as a leader of mostly losing Wolf Pack teams, Jones worked hard, stood out, and earned himself a full ride athletic scholarship to Ivy League’s Dartmouth College.
There, Jones clinched back-to-back Ivy League championships with the Big Green and made second team All-Ivy his senior year. However, despite his recent success that has piqued the interests of NFL scouts, Jones remembers home fondly.
“I’m very grateful for those experiences,” Jones told the Tracy Press of his time at West. “Going from West, where we didn’t win a lot, to Dartmouth, where we only lost five times my whole career — it was a nice change of pace. But I will never forget where I came from and what I learned there.”
The talented tight-end spoke highly of his Wolf Pack career and emphasized the importance of learning how to lose, especially when it comes to sport at the highest level. Knowing how to bounce back is key, and has been a crucial part of his development and a major component of his mindset.
“Losing and losing as a leader are two different things to me,” Jones said. “You learn how to come back from nothing. A lot of times, people find themselves in life situations where they just let themselves keep losing. It was tough having to play on a losing team in high school, but not giving up was the most important part.
“At the end of the day, I still lost games at Dartmouth and I’m sure that’s not the last time I will lose in life. So, learning how to respond in those situations is something I’ll hold onto forever.”
Since graduating from West, Jones went on to earn a highly esteemed degree in engineering at Dartmouth. As much as football is his life, academics have always taken a priority for his parents with sport being an often-unforgiving industry.
J.J. said that having the degree to fall back on is a huge relief that has now allowed him to fully focus on giving football his all in pursuit of the NFL dream. His father, James, spoke about how he and J.J.’s mom always preached the importance of school despite their son being a gifted athlete.
“He has been an athlete his whole life,” James said. “But one thing that we as his parents emphasized to him about being a student athlete is that you are a student first. You can’t even touch the field if you don’t have grades.”
Now, with the education side of things taken care of, one more step awaits J.J. before potentially realizing his lifelong ambition of playing football on the biggest stage.
As a result of the pandemic, Jones was granted an extra year of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility. With that in mind, he entered the transfer portal to have his last dance at the University of New Mexico — his father’s alma mater.
J.J.’s father also played tight-end for the Lobos and admitted that he tried to encourage his son to choose a different school. However, with the decision now set in stone, Jones could not be filled with any more pride.
“For selfish purposes, I really wanted him to go to UNM,” James said. “But I also wanted him to be comfortable with his decision and to make his own choice. I told him beforehand that I wouldn’t be upset if he chose another school.
“Ultimately, he made his decision and what guy wouldn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps? He has made his own way here and I couldn’t be prouder. Not just because of the athlete he turned out to be, but because of the man he turned out to be.”
A relentless hard worker, J.J. has a similar outlook to that of his father when it comes to him venturing out to New Mexico. As nice as it sounds for a father and son to attend the same school, Jones is keen to carve out his own legacy.
“I don’t want this to be like a mirror image of what my dad went through,” Jones said. “I’m trying to take in as many things as he has told me and taught me while also making this my own experience. I don’t want to be just the kid whose dad went here. I want to make success off my own name.”
Continuing his journey in NCAA’s Division 1, Jones is closer than most to reaching every kid’s dream destination. His senior season at Dartmouth made a lot of noise for his name. Ahead of his final season of college football, he knows that professional scouts have their eyes on him.
As much as that can add pressure, it is also a motivating factor. Jones claims that it keeps him hungry and allows for more accountability. He’s aware that the NFL is well within his grasp.
“I always wanted to play at the highest level I could,” Jones said. “The NFL has become more realistic over the past couple of years and I have definitely started to put in more work and lock in more. That way, if the call comes, I will be more than ready and willing to take that opportunity.”
Jones revealed that he has adopted a mindset of treating every little mistake as a missed opportunity to get better. He is aware of his own talent and the opportunities that could present themselves with one more stellar season under his belt.
The West High alumnus is now preparing for the start of fall training camp at his new school and the way he approaches football suggests that he will not let his dreams away easily. Jones likens competing in games with his teammates to a brotherhood going to war.
“It’s always full effort. You can’t go into football half effort,” Jones said. “If you’re running against someone who is full, you’ll end up getting hurt. Similarly, when you’re out on the battlefield and you’re not staying locked in and doing your job, you or someone else could get injured. And that’s how I treat it every time I’m on the field.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
