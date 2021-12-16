The West High Wolf Pack and Millennium Falcons faced off at West High Tuesday night, with West taking a 39-37 win.
West took an early lead, 14-6 after the first quarter. The Falcons took advantage of West’s foul trouble and also hit a couple 3-point shots to cut that lead to 27-22 at the half. Millennium came back to outscore West in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the gap.
West senior Ashley Chan led the Wolf Pack offense with 16 points, including three 3-point shots, and senior Zegfreid Pangaliman scored 12 points. Leading the way for the Falcons was sophomore Nichole Clark with nine points. Senior Carolina Loza added seven points and senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored six points.
Golden Valley 37, West 36
The Wolf Pack girls played a close contest against the Golden Valley Cougars on Monday at Golden Valley High in Merced, with the Cougars taking the 37-36 win.
West came from behind in the second quarter with a series of 3-point shots from senior Ashley Chan, cutting Golden Valley’s lead to 24-22 at the half. The Cougars extended their lead in the third quarter, and West nearly caught up with another 3-pointer from Chan and a series of shots from senior Zegfried Pangaliman.
Chan finished with a game-high 18 points and Pangaliman scored seven.
Argonaut Tournament
Tracy High’s girls placed third at the Argonaut High Tournament in Jackson over the weekend.
Tracy opened with a 42-35 win over El Capitan High. The Bulldogs opened with a slow first quarter but held a 19-11 lead at the half and outscored El Capitan again in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Senior Kylie Van Os scored 12 points, including eight of 14 free throws, and she had 165 rebounds, and senior Kelli Rickman scored 11 points.
Tracy then took a 69-51 loss to Edison High. Edison held a 28-23 lead at the half and then pulled away in the third quarter. Rickman scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds, senior Olivia Quin scored eight points and senior Vanessa Lang scored seven points.
Tracy then won the third-place game against Summerville High 72-19. The Bulldogs dominated the first three quarters starting with a 24-6 lead in the first quarter. Rickman scored 14 points, senior Ariana Seierup scored 11 points and had nine rebounds, and senior Adrina Zumwalt scored 11 points including three 3-point shots.
Turlock Christian Tournament
The Millennium girls (5-4) took third place at the Turlock Christian Tournament this past weekend.
Millennium opened on Thursday with a 57-22 win over Linden High. Senior Maliyah Hutchinson was the Falcons’ offensive leader with 17 points, and she had seven steals.
On Friday the Falcons lost to Stone Ridge Christian 47-44. Stone Ridge Christian held a 21-20 lead at the half, and senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the third quarter, with senior Alexa Garza contributing two 3-point shots, to put Millennium in the lead 37-35. Garza finished with 13 points, including three 3-point shots. Stone Ridge Christian outscored Millennium in the fourth quarter to take the win.
The Falcons finished with a 54-23 win over Turlock Christian. Hutchinson and junior Kiana Ablaza set the pace for the Millennium offense in the first quarter as the Falcons took a 20-2 lead. Hutchinson finished with 18 points and Ablaza totaled 10 points. Hutchinson was selected for the all-tournament team and Garza got the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award.
Lathrop 48, West 25
After a close first quarter the Lathrop Spartans took control to shut down the West offense through the second and third quarter, bringing Lathrop the 48-25 win on Dec. 7 at Lathrop High. Leading scorer for West was senior Ashley Chan with 13 points.
