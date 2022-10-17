A woman was killed when her van crashed and burst into flames along Corral Hollow Road early Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol reported that officers were sent to a crash at 2:02 a.m. on Corral Hollow Road just north of Parkside Drive.
A preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving a 1995 Ford Econoline van south on Corral Hollow Road approaching the intersection of Parkside Drive.
For an unknown reason the van veered to the right side of the road and crashed into a guard rail on the west side of the road near a driveway for Valley Christian Church.
The CHP said the van crashed through the guardrail, and then hit two power poles and trees beyond, becoming engulfed in flames after the impact.
Crews from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority pronounced the woman dead at the scene about 7 minutes later. No other vehicles were reported involved in the crash and no one else was injured.
The CHP is still trying to identify the woman, who was the only occupant of the van. The CHP’s investigation is ongoing, and other details, such as the van’s speed at the time of the impact and whether alcohol or drug impairment was a factor in the crash, are not known at this time.
