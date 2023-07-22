A 26-year old Tracy man is in custody charged with killing his 65-year-old mother in northwest Tracy Friday night.
Police on Saturday identified the woman as Carla Carroll, of Tracy. Carroll is well-known in town for her contributions to local community groups such as Tracy Boys & Girls Club and Chest of Hope.
Tracy Police reported that officers received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday of a deceased person in a home on the 1700 block of Thicket Court. Sgt. Mike Richards said a family member had gone to the house and discovered Carroll’s body. Officers arrived and found that Carroll had died from a gunshot wound. Detectives from the Tracy Police General Investigations Unit were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
During the investigation detectives identified Carroll’s son, Spencer Carroll, of Tracy, as the suspect in the killing. Richards said investigators believe Spencer lived at the home but was not there when police arrived.
Richards said that once Spencer was identified as the suspect he was already in custody at San Joaquin County Jail after Stockton Police arrested him Friday night for being drunk and disorderly. Tracy Police detectives arrested him on Saturday morning on one count of murder. He is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Brian Azevedo at (209) 831-6534 or at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
