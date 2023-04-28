The Young Women in Bio/STEM Club at Millennium High School, a student-led group focused on advancing the goals and aspirations of female students seeking to enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, will be organizing a dynamic STEM science outreach day for the middle school students at the Tracy Learning Center K-12 campus.
The event, to be held May 2 in the morning and afternoon in the Tracy Learning Center (TLC) gymnasium at 51 E. Beverly Place, will feature five different science stations representing various STEM fields. The stations will be presented and the underlying science will be explained by the young members of the women-run club.
Led by co-chairs Jaidyn Woods and Madeline Johnson, this event will be the first of its kind conducted by the new club, which was established only a few months earlier. The TLC middle school students will rotate through five different areas of STEM inquiry. Stations include a strawberry DNA extraction (Biology), an elephant toothpaste demonstration (Chemistry), a skyscraper engineering station (Civil Engineering), LEGO robotics and coding (Computer Science), and a Math Pyramid game.
The all-female student organizers have put extensive effort into the planning and design of the outreach day, which runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“We are very excited about sharing our knowledge and passion for science and STEM subjects with the younger learners,” said Madeline Johnson, co-chair of the group.
Jaidyn Woods added, “This is a great opportunity to help inform and stimulate younger student interest in STEM studies, and help inspire life science and STEM college majors and careers.”
Young Women in Bio is a nationwide organization with chapters across the country, and it is affiliated with the professional women’s science advocacy organization Women in Bio.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
