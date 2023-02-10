Women’s Center — Youth & Family Services had rebranded to PREVAIL to show their programs and services are available to all individuals in the community.
The name is an acronym for Pioneering Restoration and Elevating Voices of Advocacy, Idealism and Leadership.
In a news release PREVAIL said for years there had been confusion under the Women’s Center— Youth & Family Services name, and notes that the group’s services are available to more than just women.
Since 1976 the center has provided free confidential services and shelters for youth at risk or experiencing homelessness and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Last year, PREVAIL provided services to over 5,000 participants through their various programs.
The organization said the programs and services they offer have advanced beyond the “Women’s Center” and “Youth & Family Services” labels. To ensure equality the group has expanded the assumptions and characteristics of domestic violence, sexual assault, youth homelessness and human trafficking.
PREVAIL’s their services and shelters will remain the same as they work with all members of the community.
In a written statement, Krista Fiser, CEO of PREVAIL said, “From our founding to today, we continue to fill gaps in the system and pride ourselves on being pioneers of restoration in the lives of those who need it most. This is the perfect time to re-brand Women’s Center – Youth & Family Services in order to be forward thinking, inclusive and relevant for the various needs of our clients.”
For more information visit https://weshallprevail.org/
