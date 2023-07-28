When a good thing is worth doing, you want to spread the word! Back in 2006, several women first gathered in a small group at St. Paul’s when church member Becki Brown had asked some ladies to share their testimonials with others. Several years forward, Brown established Scoop Ministries, Inc. as a non-profit in 2011 and then was inspired to write her own devotional book in 2012 called “33 Flavors of Good.” Thirty-three women of our community shared how God had worked wonders in their lives.
Fourteen annual “Share the Scoop” women’s conferences have been held since then, including the first one at the Grand Theatre in 2008. Scoop united women from many Christian churches in Tracy, Manteca and beyond. Over the years keynote speakers have included Kathy Lipp, author of Clutter Free, local writer and teacher Diane Nethaway, author and blogger Tam Hodge, and author Rhonda Stoppe.
One the biggest blessings to come from SMI was the regifting through their “Flavors of Hope” grants starting in 2012 to assist women in a short-term financial crisis. SMI helped women make car and utilities payments when their families were struggling to make ends meet. A recent grantee was going through chemo treatments, and her daughter ended up becoming her fulltime caregiver.
Another blessing was provided to several families who had lost their homes in a five-alarm fire on West Clover Road in July of 2020. SMI was able to extend their stay in hotels while they got back on their feet again. SMI has given out $64,082.40 to 185 women and 10 non-profits supporting the mission of SMI.
After blessing thousands of women and families over the past 18 years, SMI’s leadership has decided to dissolve the non-profit and move on to new chapters of how they serve the Lord. On Aug. 3, Scoop Ministries will be celebrating at a luncheon and program at St. Paul’s Life Center, by giving back to the churches that have partnered with them since the events started in 2008. They also will be blessing some other non-profits as well.
SMI is Scooping out the fruits of their labor into the community, giving $86,000 to nine former partnering churches and five non-profits including Pregnancy Resource Center, Tracy Community Connections Center, as well as McHenry House and Shepherd’s Gate in Livermore. Brown is confident that these chosen recipients will be carrying on the spirit of SMI as they use their gifts received to keep helping women, grow their Women’s ministries and continue to share the hope that we have in Christ.
One of the other groups in Tracy benefitting from SMI’s regifting is the Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin in Tracy. Dave Eveler and Silvia Mejia have been the hands and feet, screening SMI’s grant applications, providing supplies when kids are heading back to school, and handing out SMI’s “Lo Lo’s Love Bags” for the homeless. That ministry was SMI’s way to honor a previous board member, Lorri Smith who passed away from cancer in 2016. The Love Bags ministry will continue under St. Paul’s with Wanda Thompson coordinating donations.
Another ministry which will continue is “His Scoop Studies”. The nondenominational HSS consists of women from all different Christian churches in the area and will be held through St. Paul’s, though it has taken place in other area churches as well. The studies are starting back up in the fall with Seamless by Angie Smith. They offer a Tuesday evening Bible study as well as a Thursday morning study at St. Paul’s. Both will have hybrid Zoom options, along with meeting in-person.
As executive director and founder, Brown will also continue to publish “His Scoop to Share” E-newsletter to keep spreading the flavors of Christ that SMI had done for so long. The newsletter will be another way for the women from the different churches to continue to gather, promoting their various women’s ministry events and inviting the friends they had found along the way in the Scoop conferences. As SMI’s Lorri Smith used to say, “We are better together!” Though the SMI events will be fond memories, the women will still gather, study, and praise together.
If you would like to donate items in kind for the Lo Lo’s Love Bags, attend the HSS Bible study or get the newsletter, please email Becki Brown at Becki@sharethescoop.org
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
