Editor,
On behalf of the Tracy seniors who were blessed enough to attend the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at Lolly Hansen Senior Center on March 17, I would like to thank Jolene Jauregui-Correll, Amanda Jensen, Brian MacDonald and staff.
It was a wonderful uplifting event for the 109 seniors who attended. The staff all works so hard to make sure the seniors had a memorable time! So much effort by so many caring people will be remembered by all who attended.
Congratulations to all of those who worked to change the lives, for one afternoon, of all those who attended.
Warm regards.
Cheryl Moses, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.