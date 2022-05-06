A groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday with the Tracy City Council and Tracy Parks and Community Services Commission made it official: The first phase of Legacy Fields -- including 10 baseball/softball fields and eight soccer fields, lights, paved parking lots and associated amenities and infrastructure -- is due to be complete by this time next year.
“The vision that our community has set, the bar is very high,” said Tracy Parks and Recreation Director Brian MacDonald, who guided the development of the sports complex at the north end of town since the original groundbreaking 10 years ago.
“This is going to be a facility that not only our community can use, and does use, but is something that is going to attract visitors, regional tourism, and hopefully one day on a bigger scale, national tourism.”
The council approved the $15.3 million contract with Suarez & Munoz Construction, Inc., of Hayward to complete Phase 1E of Legacy Fields last month. It is supported largely by revenue from the Measure V ½-cent sales tax, passed by Tracy voters in 2016. It’s the final part of the 72-acre first phase of what will eventually be a 166-acre sports complex.
The project began in 2012 as an effort to allow youth sports groups to build their own fields, but when their fundraising efforts lagged the city expanded on its original $11.6 million commitment and Phase 1E brings the city’s investment to about $48.2 million.
“We stand on the shoulders of former councils before my time,” said Mayor Nancy Young, who said the need for new city sports facilities was clear when she was first elected to the city council in 2012.
“Four years later I was able to champion Measure V so that we could go further with the amenities. Our city council is committed to amenities here for all of our youth, all of our families and all of our community.”
San Joaquin County Supervisor and former Mayor Robert Rickman was on-hand to describe his enthusiasm for seeing the sports park develop over the past decade.
“If you look around here, you come on the weekends and the place packed with kids. You talk about amenities and making sure our kids have something to do – I’ve always been a huge sports fan,” he said.
The project will include completion of the second of two “wagon wheel” formations, each with five baseball/softball diamonds surrounding a central plaza that include bleachers, shade structures and a snack bar and restroom building.
The event included a check presentation from Leprino Foods, which employs 350 people at its mozzarella cheese production plant on the corner of Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive. The company donated more than $51,000 to pay for new scoreboards for the five newest baseball/softball fields, having made a similar donation to pay for scoreboards on the western wagon wheel.
Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin said that paved parking lots are the other main feature of this phase, as is a new driveway leading to Tracy Boulevard at the south end of the complex.
Joaquin noted that construction has started, will continue as the sports complex stays active with summertime baseball, softball and soccer league and tournament play, and will conclude by spring of 2023.
“It’s a pretty aggressive schedule but we’ve got a pretty good contractor and they have a really good sequence of work. They’re going to move through methodically. They’re going to keep some of these parking lots open as they work, because we still have an active facility.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
