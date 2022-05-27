Editor,
The events of this week remind me of a letter I sent to Tracy Press several years ago:
Gun violence
My first experience with the NRA was gun safety training for young boys. In the very hot attic of a quonset hut on Sixth Street instructors taught us to keep the barrel up and down range. How to load and unload simple .22s. They had us shoot at paper targets and sent us home proud to show parents tight clusters near the bull's eye. Those of us who did not own guns could rent a .22 from Garfree's Sporting Goods and roam the hills of Corral Hollow searching for jack rabbits to shoot. We had clearly graduated from the bb gun era.
Many young boys and girls get their first exposure to weapons from fathers and grandfathers taking them out in the country or out in the woods for a hunting trip. Lots of lessons learned on those excursions involve more than gun safety. Hiking with dad and carrying a heavy rifle requires more effort than playing a video game on the couch. Having time to share away from city distractions can be a good thing. A very good thing.
During the Vietnam war GIs carried M-16s daily. I was there from 1967 to 1969 and following the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy much of the talk between soldiers was about us feeling safer in a war zone than back at home. We never thought military assault weapons would be sold to the public. Hunting was one thing, hunting humans another.
Now decades later we have more guns than persons. NRA has devolved into a gun manufacturers association. School shootings are now common. Gun violence still common in urban areas. We are better than this.
Jerry Kineen, Tracy
