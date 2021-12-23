Veterans buried at Schulte Memorial Park were honored with remembrance wreaths laid on their headstones during the 8th annual Wreaths Across America Saturday morning.
The local observance of Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit that places remembrance wreaths on the headstones of veterans, was begun by Gold Star mother Julia Conover, Loretta Bridges and Jan Martinez after they heard about the program and decided to bring it to the Tracy cemetery.
“We decided we wanted to honor our veterans at Tracy cemetery which included our sons,” Conover said.
At Saturday’s ceremony Conover spoke about volunteer effort to keep Wreaths Across America going.
“It is because of you, our volunteers, we are able to carry out the mission of Wreaths Across America. It is because of your ongoing commitment to remember our veterans, to honor our veterans and teach our children the value of our veterans we are able to place wreaths on the headstones of our heroes,” Conover said.
During the invocation pastor Kal Waetzig said the grief and loss of the members of the military is felt most intensely during the Christmas season.
“We are gathered to honor these military men and women who gave their very lives for our country. We honor them this day by remembering and giving thanks to God for their service by laying a wreath on their final resting place,” Waetzig said.
A wreath is placed on the grave because it is a symbol of healing.
“Round, the shape of a circle. Start anywhere and go around. Your journey is always complete. The lives of these military men and women complete, finished,” Waetzig said. “As you lay each wreath, think of the journey of each military man and woman, complete, loved, honored this day,” Waetzig said.
Through fundraising efforts, wreaths were placed on the graves of all 2,339 veterans buried at the cemetery.
“We are not here to decorate graves, we are here not to remember their deaths but their lives,” Conover said.
Schulte Memorial Park is one of more than 27 cemeteries and memorial sites across the nation and abroad that lay remembrance wreaths
“Today we show a united front across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those that served and teach our children the value of freedom,” Conover said. “As we prepare to place the wreaths, remember a person dies twice: once when they take their final breath and later the last time their name is spoken. As you place the wreaths say their name out loud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small lap that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.”
Ceremonial wreaths were placed at the flagpole by active service members in honor of all the military branches of service, prisoners of war and missing in action and Gold Star parents.
People who sponsored remembrance wreath for a family member or loved one placed their wreaths and the remaining wreaths placed on the graves of the rest of the veterans buried at the cemetery.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
