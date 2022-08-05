Editor,
In the 18 months since the Democrats have taken control of the government, they have literally hit the U.S. economy with a wrecking ball and one disaster after another.
With the Democrats holding power in the White House, Senate and Congress, they have harmed people by easy money, inflation-inducing practices and curtailing U.S. energy production.
The policies of the Biden Administration, backed at every turn by our inexperienced, party-loyal congressman, Josh Harder, have been brutal to single mothers, working people and seniors in retirement.
We are now in the midst of the Biden-Harder recession, with two straight quarters of negative economic growth (-1.6 percent growth and -0.9 percent growth).
More than four in 10 Americans have been forced to cut back on everyday items, including groceries, a recent Suffolk University, USA Today survey found. There are stories—even on CNN--about single mothers being forced to decide whether they’ll spend money for gas to get to work or buy food for their children.
Inflation is now at 9.1 percent—the highest in four decades. Gas prices are at the highest levels ever at $6 to $7 per gallon.
U.S. consumer confidence tanked in early June, reaching the lowest level ever recorded. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index released on June 24 showed the index plunged to 50 as of that month, the lowest reading since the survey began in the late 1970s.
In my view, the supporters of Biden, Harder and other Democrats owe the American people an apology for the economic disaster their politicians have inflicted on single mothers, seniors and others. Harder is totally undeserving of another term in office. Vote for Tom Patti.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.