West High senior Kalila Shrive won the gold medal in her weight class on Saturday at the 23rd Annual Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage High School in Napa.
Shrive, who is 17-1 this year, entered the tournament as the top seed in the 162-pound class and won all four of her matches on Saturday, the first an 18-2 technical fall, another by pin and her semifinal match on a 9-2 decision. She faced Olivia Furlong of Selma High in the final, and won that match on a third-period pin (5:31).
Shrive also won the tournament’s award for Outstanding Wrestler – Upper Weight.
In all, West High brought six wrestlers to the tournament. Senior Isabel Garcia-Lule (103) went 2-2, with two wins by pin. Senior Perla Camacho Meza (172) and sophomore Gurneet Sanghera (145) both went 1-2, and senior Remus Kubik (152) and junior Danny Hurtado Inzuza (113) both went 0-2.
