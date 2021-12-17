Editor,
If you wish to submit your written protest (regarding the proposed solid waste rate increase) by mail it must be received by the City Clerk (not postmarked) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Another way is to fill out the official protest form and hand deliver or mail to the City of Tracy, City Clerk’s Office, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. This ballot must be received (not postmarked) before the close of the City Council Public hearing set for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, if written protests against the rate increase proposal have been filed (and not withdrawn) with respect to a majority of the parcels subject to the proposed increase, the City Council will not adopt the increase.
The City prepares 25,000 utility bills each month for residents and businesses as per City of Tracy website. My understanding is there would have to be in excess of 12,500 protest submitted to the City Clerk’s office by Monday Dec. 20, 2021 just to be safe. If the required amount of protest is received the City will not adopt increase. It’s not that I don’t trust the state bureaucrats, however EDD fraud since 2020 has cost the taxpayers in excess of $11,000,000,000 (11 billion) and could grow in excess of $30 billion.
And there is CRV, California Redemption Value. CalRecycle lists one recycling center and that is Go Green Recycling Inc. at 45 W. Grant Line Rd. The one run by Tracy Delta Garbage Services on 10th street is closed indefinitely. Kudos to Walgreens on South Tracy Boulevard. They state they will redeem up to 50 cans, bottles and plastic beverage containers. So, I believe it is safe for me to say the bureaucrats have failed us. I know time is precious however so is our money.
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
