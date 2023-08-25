Editor,
I want to set the record straight for Shawn Cannon and Rosario Arulappan (Your Voice, Aug. 18).
What we observed on Aug. 7 was a cabal. The decision was not disclosed to anyone. It was clear council had already made a decision before going into closed session, resulting in a 3-2 decision. If 4-1, she would have been retained or terminated.
Sandi Taylor along with countless community members, myself included, have been working with Surland and the City of Tracy for years to bring a legacy aquatic park to Tracy. Including knocking on doors for days to get Measure V passed for funding the project.
In June 2022, our City Attorney, Bijal Patel, put a hard stop on the city working on the aquatic center project. She directed staff to “not touch” the project behind the City Manager’s back. At this point and after 20 years, ALL communication stopped between the city and Surland and the community.
As for Rosario’s comments, all the community and Surland wanted was for completed design docs and construction docs to be accepted with the land. These plans represent YEARS of listening to the community and designing something for everyone. The 4-0 council vote to accept the land was so they would not waste time looking for alternative sites; Ellis is the preferred site.
I want the community to know we will continue to fight to build what the community has designed regardless of the mistruths spread by a seemingly powerful cabal comprised of Evans, Davis, Bedolla, Arulappan, English and a few others.
It is not about what this small group of 30 activists want, it’s about what’s doing right for our community of 100,000 residents. And, that is building what has already been designed for the community by the community working with Surland and the City of Tracy.
Molly Lowe, Tracy
